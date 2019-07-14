HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,542,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 30th total of 6,191,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.54. 1,458,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.