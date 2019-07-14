HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,542,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 30th total of 6,191,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.