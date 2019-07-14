Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $201.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The stock has a market cap of $428.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.24. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

