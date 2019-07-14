Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the May 30th total of 602,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other news, Director Scott Humphrey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Heska by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heska by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. 60,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $626.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.96. Heska has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

