HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

