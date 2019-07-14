Head to Head Contrast: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) & Swisscom (NASDAQ:SCMWY)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A Swisscom 13.03% 18.74% 6.66%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 0 5 0 3.00 Swisscom 1 2 0 0 1.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus price target of $63.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Swisscom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Swisscom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.77 billion 2.23 $650.13 million $2.01 19.79 Swisscom $11.98 billion 2.11 $1.56 billion $3.01 16.23

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. Swisscom pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

