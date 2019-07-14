Head to Head Analysis: CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) & Five9 (NYSE:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Five9 and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 6 8 0 2.47 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHURCHILL CAP C/SH is more favorable than Five9.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $257.66 million 12.39 -$220,000.00 $0.15 356.73 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -0.56% 8.35% 2.91% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

