HC Wainwright Reiterates “$4.00” Price Target for BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 508,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,489. BioTime has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million.

In other news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,424,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioTime by 515.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioTime by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTime by 122.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioTime by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioTime by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

