HC Wainwright Analysts Give Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKG opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,228,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 750,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,722,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asanko Gold during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

