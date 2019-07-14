GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Douglas B. Snyder Sells 4,968 Shares

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GWPH stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 417,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 80.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 182,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 316,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.