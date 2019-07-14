Guggenheim Increases PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $50.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

PAGS opened at $43.51 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $38,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,234 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $20,930,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,335,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,012,000 after acquiring an additional 538,788 shares in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

