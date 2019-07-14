GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

