Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,980.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

