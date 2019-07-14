Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €34.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.26 ($44.49).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €35.42 ($41.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 1-year high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

