GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) vs. Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACB) Head to Head Review

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $14.95 million 0.66 -$12.98 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $43.49 million 157.86 $56.66 million $0.12 56.42

Aurora Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -122.65% 1.24% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 0 3 5 0 2.63

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 45.59%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.