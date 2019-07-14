Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.54.

GILD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,793. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $928,423 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

