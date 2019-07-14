Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 24th

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $18.74 on Friday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.31.
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile
