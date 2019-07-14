Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 17.2% in June

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,185,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 30th total of 5,277,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

FULT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 847,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,827. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In related news, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

