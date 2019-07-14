Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $7,553,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 377,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,658.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 311,744 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

