Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) PT Set at $21.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 292,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,975. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,811 shares of company stock worth $1,718,108 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.