Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,859,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 30th total of 3,072,100 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 193,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.08.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

