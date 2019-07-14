First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 30th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First United by 512.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First United by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,590. First United has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

