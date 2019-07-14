First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,252,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 40,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,430,000 after acquiring an additional 963,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

