Financial Survey: SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) versus National Western Life Group (OTCMKTS:NWLI)

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and National Western Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $14.79 billion 0.72 $563.69 million N/A N/A National Western Life Group $551.60 million 1.74 $116.76 million N/A N/A

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 3.81% 10.09% 0.49% National Western Life Group 19.14% 6.16% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR beats National Western Life Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

