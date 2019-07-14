Financial Contrast: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Product Partners and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 73.52%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Globus Maritime does not pay a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Globus Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $279.25 million 0.76 -$100,000.00 $0.98 11.66 Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.43 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners -59.95% 4.19% 2.50% Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83%

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.