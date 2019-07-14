Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €72.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FIE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €231.00 ($268.60) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fielmann has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.41 ($70.24).

Fielmann stock opened at €63.00 ($73.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.68. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

