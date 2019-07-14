FidentiaX (FDX) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, FidentiaX has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $563,083.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $665.65 or 0.05892325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001044 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FidentiaX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX

FidentiaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

