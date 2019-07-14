Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 30th total of 1,406,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 176,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

