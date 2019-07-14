Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 30th total of 1,406,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.
In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 176,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $62.31.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
