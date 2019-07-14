EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EP Energy Corporation is involved in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas. The company’s assets consist of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Wolfcamp Shale in Permian Basin in West Texas, the Altamont field in the Uinta Basin in Utah and the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana. EP Energy Corporation is based in Houston, United States. “

Get EP Energy alerts:

Shares of EP Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. EP Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EP Energy (EPEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.