Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells $1,047,150.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $1,047,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,778,078.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Judson Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Judson Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Judson Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $508,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,048,650.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,898,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.