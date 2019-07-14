EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,528. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

