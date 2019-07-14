Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 30th total of 2,159,300 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 172,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

