Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Issues Earnings Results

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Emmis Communications had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMMS opened at $5.65 on Friday. Emmis Communications has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

EMMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Loewen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,146 shares in the company, valued at $793,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.