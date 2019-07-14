Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,072,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 30th total of 18,635,500 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other news, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $308,062.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,215,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.76 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

