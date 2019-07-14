Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells $316,000.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $152,800.00.

On Monday, May 20th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $494,820.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.00.

ESTC opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 110.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after buying an additional 549,862 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.