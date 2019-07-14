DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEZ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.16 ($10.65).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €6.29 ($7.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.49. Deutz has a 12 month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.94.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

