Dr. Jan Ove Johansson Sells 10,000 Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) Stock

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) Senior Officer Dr. Jan Ove Johansson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$29,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,189.37.

Shares of Resverlogix stock opened at C$2.74 on Friday. Resverlogix Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

