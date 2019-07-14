Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75,524 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in Domo by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,388,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Domo by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 500,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 216,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 243,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,832. Domo has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $847.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 253.84% and a negative net margin of 95.39%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

