Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives $86.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Macquarie cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. 3,009,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

