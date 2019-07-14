Dillard’s, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Dillard’s stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,572. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.