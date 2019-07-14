Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 157.44 ($2.06).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 112.15 ($1.47) on Friday. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.30 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.