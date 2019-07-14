Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.12 ($7.11).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €5.25 ($6.10) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.03 ($5.85) and a twelve month high of €11.81 ($13.73). The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

