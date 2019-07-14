Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.12 ($7.11).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €5.25 ($6.10) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.03 ($5.85) and a twelve month high of €11.81 ($13.73). The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

