Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.14 ($52.49).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €40.36 ($46.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.86. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1-year high of €53.90 ($62.67).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.