Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Nike (NYSE:NKE) a $100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,104 shares of company stock worth $8,561,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,899,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,064,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

