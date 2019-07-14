Desjardins Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$80.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Theratechnologies from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.56.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$83.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$59.12 and a 52 week high of C$88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

