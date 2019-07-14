Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,108 ($40.61) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,173.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80).

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

