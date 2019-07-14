Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,376,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 129.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 281.6% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.40. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.17 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

