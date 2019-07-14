Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

NYSE DAL opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.18.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,365,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,003 shares of company stock worth $3,709,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

