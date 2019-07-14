Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells $7,651,500.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Karen H. Quintos sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $7,651,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DELL opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 33.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

