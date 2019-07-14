Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells $7,651,500.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Karen H. Quintos sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $7,651,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DELL opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55.
Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 33.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.