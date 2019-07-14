DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,952,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the May 30th total of 7,745,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.45. 278,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.08.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

