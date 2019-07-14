DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Separately, Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of DVDCY stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.